Citizens block Mum-Ahd highway to protest smart meters

MUMBAI: A road blockade on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway protesting the installation of smart electricity meters drew the attention of the authorities on Thursday, who said it was no longer mandatory to adopt the new system.

Thousands of people blocked the highway for around two hours, alleging that the new meters had led to a substantial increase in their monthly electricity bills. The protest, which took place amidst heavy rain, halted disrupted traffic for about two hours, resulting in long queues of vehicles stretching in both directions.

Leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) spearheading the agitation said opposition to the smart meters installed by Mahavitaran, the state electricity distribution company, had intensified across the state, including in Palghar district.

Thursday’s protest saw the participation of Ashok Dhawale, a central leader of the CPI (M), other party office bearers and Dahanu MLA Vinod Nikole. Local organisations, including the Wadhwan Port Anti-Struggle Committee supported the protestors, while citizens from Palghar district and adjacent areas turned out in large numbers for the demonstration.

Friction has arisen on many occasions between citizens and Mahavitaran employees because smart meters are being installed without notice to consumers. The protesters have demanded their removal and the reinstallation of the old meters.

During a previous protest in Dahanu, hundreds of smart meters were removed and deposited at the Mahavitaran office. However, Mahavitaran re-installed them two months later.

Following the two-hour protest at noon on Thursday, Mahavitaran officials held discussions with the protesters. They promised to launch a special 15-day campaign to verify claims about the increase in monthly bills. Mahavitaran also gave a written assurance that new smart meters would not be made mandatory.