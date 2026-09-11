NHAI opens three new flyovers for traffic between Dwarka e-way, Wazirpur

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday opened three more flyovers for traffic on a trial basis on the 45km Gurugram-Rewari-Pataudi highway project, taking the number of flyovers opened on the route to 19 of the 23 being constructed, officials said on Thursday. The three flyovers opened on Thursday are at ATS Chowk near Harsaru, on the road connecting Pataudi Road with Sultanpur Road, and at Harsaru near Hayatpur, NHAI officials said.

The three flyovers opened on Thursday are at ATS Chowk near Harsaru, on the road connecting Pataudi Road with Sultanpur Road, and at Harsaru near Hayatpur, NHAI officials said.

The remaining four flyovers are expected to be opened in phases. The flyovers at Babra Bakipur and Jamalpur are likely to open by mid-October, while the flyover at Wazirpur is awaiting the shifting of high-tension power lines and will likely be completed by December. The Dwarka Expressway flyover will be completed by January, officials said.

The Gurugram-Rewari-Pataudi highway is being constructed at a cost of ₹1,900 crore, including around ₹600 crore for land acquisition.

The highway, which connects Gurugram, Pataudi and Rewari, has 81 culverts, 23 flyovers, one railway overbridge and four pedestrian underpasses, among other structures, NHAI officials said.

Commuters can access the three newly opened flyovers through the service roads. Traffic will continue to use the service road at ground level to cross the Wazirpur stretch until the flyover there is opened, officials said.

NHAI officials said most of the highway is expected to become operational by January next year, except the railway overbridge at Pahari village.

Last month, NHAI opened the Pataudi bypass for trial traffic. Officials said the bypass had reduced congestion in Pataudi town as most traffic was using it.

Once the entire highway is operational, NHAI expects it to reduce traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, with commuters travelling between Rewari, Gurugram and Pataudi likely to use the new route.

Meanwhile, NHAI is preparing an estimate to repair the 1.6km stretch between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk, which was damaged during the rains.

Officials said the tender for the repair work will be floated soon. The work will involve relaying the bitumen surface and repairing the concrete portion of the road.