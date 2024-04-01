People will start hailing ED for getting their money back: PM

Asserting that “Maa Ganga” has adopted him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third term, on Sunday appealed BJP workers in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to break past records on every polling booth. Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, speaks during a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Sunday, March 31, 2024 (Bloomberg)

In a virtual interaction with BJP workers from all 660 polling stations in Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency at “Tiffin Baithak”, Modi emphasised the importance of reaching out to first-time voters, urging the karyakartas (workers) to highlight the transformation of Kashi in 10 years.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Ten years ago when I came to Kashi, I said Maa Ganga has called me, no one has sent me. Now, I say that Maa Ganga has adopted me. I am the son of Maa Ganga,” the prime minister said.

“You have witnessed the remarkable transformation of Kashi over the past 10 years. It’s imperative that we make people more aware of the works we have done in the last 10 years,” he said.

He stressed the need for first-time voters to understand the hardships their parents faced before Modi’s tenure, contrasting it with the progress and infrastructural development in Kashi today.

He asked a party worker Rakesh Sonkar, which of the government’s works is appreciated the most by the people in his area.

Sonkar said, “In my constituency, women are pleased with izzatghar i.e the provision of toilets, along with the improved cleanliness in the city. The opposition’s efforts will falter here.”

PM Modi then enquired from another party worker whether tourists express surprise at the development of Kashi.

In response, Saurabh Sahini, a BJP panna pramukh, said both domestic and international tourists are astounded by the development of Varanasi over the last decade.

They come specifically to witness landmarks such as the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, the newly-developed NaMo ghat, and the Alaknanda cruise, among others, he said.

Lashing out at the opposition, Modi said, “The INDI alliance relies on worn-out clichés. They lack both logic and facts. These individuals have nothing else to offer, besides corruption, nepotism, and appeasement. That’s all they know. So, when the public begins to reject them, they resort to criticising Modi. But it’s futile. Parivarvadi parties will never appreciate how far India has come. They are ‘of the Parivar, for the Parivar and by the Parivar. They intend that the government be a private limited government of a family.”

“Modi came and exposed their corruption, and one after another corrupt were sent to jail....Now they say that the opposition is being harassed…Friends, I am taking your advice on one more matter. These people keep chanting ED, ED (Enforcement Directorate). Properties of those who have collected ill-gotten money have been attached by ED. You would have seen on TV that piles of currency notes have been found in their big houses. I am thinking that whose money has been lost, and there is evidence that who gave money to whom, then I am going to return this money to all of them (whose money was lost) from the property that has been confiscated.”

Modi added a day will come when they (the people whose money was lost) will start hailing ED for getting back their money.

Interacting with a party worker, Richa Singh Modi said, “Over the past 10 years, the confidence of Nari Shakti has reached new heights. In every field, be it sports, science, or self-help groups, women are doing excellent work. The efforts we have made for them are bearing fruit.”

He also said, “Nari Shakti... embodies Shakti, but a leader from the Congress party has said that he is here to destroy that Shakti. He is in conflict with Shakti, whereas I am a devotee of Shakti.”

Encouraging voters to join the democratic festival, he said “Pehle Matdan, Phir Jalpan”.

He also urged party workers to engage with first-time voters, women, senior citizens, and beneficiaries to achieve the goal of “Abki Baar, 400 Paar!”