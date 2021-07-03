PGIMER’s satellite centre in Sangrur got fire NOC before construction was complete

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)’s satellite centre in Ghabdan of Sangrur district was given the fire NOC (no-objection certificate) even before construction work was complete, a probe has revealed.

Sangrur deputy commissioner (DC) Ramvir had ordered the probe after the matter was raised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

As per the report, the building construction was 95 to 96% complete. “The building has a fire hydrant and an alarm system but as the construction is yet to be completed, the fire systems have not been activated. In such a scenario, the system cannot be checked,” the probe report stated.

DC Ramvir said that after getting the report, he informed the authorities of PGIMER about the situation.

Sources revealed that the former fire officer of Sangrur had issued the NOC in a hurry before his retirement last year.

AAP activist Narinder Kaur Bharaj who had raised the issue said, “It was an illegal act. The Congress government is playing with the lives of its people. The responsible officer must be punished.”

Amarinder Pal Singh Sandhu, the current fire officer, said that on the directions of the DC, he inspected the construction site twice and submitted his report.

“The PGIMER satellite centre has six blocks. Four of these are residential buildings, one is an OPD block while and one is the main hospital building. The OPD and other four buildings have been checked but the hospital building will be checked when its construction work is complete,” he added.

Doctors yet to be recruited

Sources say the work on the project has been delayed and there have been no recruitment of doctors so far.

Punjab school education minister and Sangrur MLA Vijay Inder Singla, however, claimed the work on the 300-bed hospital is on track and the recruitment process will start in a month or so.

“We got the project passed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2013. Funds to the tune of ₹500 crore were given to PGIMER, Chandigarh. The OPD services are operational but new doctors will be recruited in a short period for all services,” added Singla.