Home / Cities / Others / PhD scholar Rehmani is Punjab Shahi Imam
Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi (HT Photo)
Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi (HT Photo)
others

PhD scholar Rehmani is Punjab Shahi Imam

Ludhiana Four days after the death of Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Saani Ludhianvi, 63, his son Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi, 44, was appointed the new Shahi Imam on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:33 AM IST

Ludhiana Four days after the death of Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Saani Ludhianvi, 63, his son Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi, 44, was appointed the new Shahi Imam on Tuesday. A PhD in history, Rehmani has so far written six books, said Jama Masjid spokesperson Mohammad Mustkeem Ahrari.

Rehmani’s latest book, ‘Dastan-e-Ludhiana’ has details of Punjabis, especially residents of Ludhiana, who remained in the forefront of the country’s freedom struggle. After his appointment, members from the Muslim community, politicians and religious leaders made a beeline to congratulate Rehmani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.