PM to lay stones of state varsity, Aligarh node of defence corridor: UP CM

Agra Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay foundation stone of a state university named after noted freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh and the Aligarh node of the defence corridor here on September 14, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in Aligarh on Wednesday.

Yogi Adityanath, who reviewed preparations for Modi’s visit with senior officials of the district, said 400 colleges in Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj and Hathras districts would get affiliated to the upcoming university.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would allocate land to investors investing about ₹1500 crore in Aligarh node of defence corridor. The chief minister visited the site of the defence corridor and inspected the model of the upcoming state University.

“Beside traditional education, this university would provide education in skill development and also offer job-oriented courses. The university will become an axis for development of Aligarh,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given sanction for six nodes of the defence corridor in Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot and Kanpur. For the Aligarh node of defence industrial corridor, 200 acres of land have been reserved. The Prime Minister will also allocate land to 19 investors investing about ₹1500 crore in this defence corridor in Aligarh,” said the CM.

“Aligarh district is known for its hardware products and locks. The hardware industry has been included in One District One Product plan. Now Aligarh would also be known for defence equipment manufactured in the defence industrial corridor,” Yogi said.

“The Prime Minister’s visit symbolizes the respect which both state and central government hold for great reformist Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh and the programme on September 14 would be a tribute to him. Youths of Aligarh would not only get an opportunity for modern education but also find job avenues. The association with defence corridor project would further strengthen the commitment towards ‘Made In India’” said Yogi.

AMU, other parties forgot Raja’s generosity: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath on Wednesday complained that except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), all other parties and even the Aligarh Muslim University ( AMU) forgot the generosity and martyrdom of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh who provided land to AMU on which the present varsity stood. It was the BJP, which was showing respect for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, he claimed.

Addressing BJP leaders and party workers during his Aligarh visit on Wednesday, he said,” Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh was a great freedom fighter thinker, reformer and writer and it was his concern for education that he gave land for Aligarh Muslim University and worked for spread of education in the nation. It was, however, unfortunate that AMU and other political parties forgot the generosity of the Raja,” he said.