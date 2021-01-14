PMC earns less revenue from building permission
PUNE: Though the Inspector-General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Pune (IGR) office registered record property registrations in 2020, the building permission department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has collected less revenue as compared to previous fiscal till December 2020.
“PMC has received Rs150 crore till December 2020 as against ₹700 crore in the previous year (2019-20). PMC building permission department expects to collect an additional Rs100 crore till March end,” said an official from the building permission department requesting anonymity.
PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “We received very few proposals for building permission this year because of the Covid situation. The lockdown imposed in March last year put a stop on construction activity and many labourers left for their hometown. Developers were planning to submit proposals after seeing a rise in demand for flats, but the former have decided to present fresh new proposals after the state government published notification for unified development control rules (DCR).”
The new DCR notification permits plot holders below 1,500 square feet to erect the construction without submitting the plan to local bodies.
“As developers are revising building plans as per the new unified DCR rules, we expect many proposals in the next few months and PMC may collect record revenue from building permission,” Waghmare said.
During September to December 2020, over 12 lakh propoerties got registered in the state. Omprakash Deshmukh IGR said, “After the announcing the discount in stamp duty by three percentage, property registration increased substantially. It shows that buying and selling sentiments has increased in the realty sector.”
Credai India’s national president Satish Magar said, “People brought flats taking advantage of stamp duty discount and the real estate sector got a boost after lockdown.”
A builder on condition of anonymity said, “Many builders who had ready-to-move flats sold it post stamp duty discount. As developers are focussing on selling their existing projects than launching new ones, they are not seeking building permission from authorities.”
