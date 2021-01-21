PMC fire department battles staff crunch

PUNE The shortage of manpower at Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) fire department came to light amid the fire incident at Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Manjri facility on Thursday.

According to the official data, at least 510 posts are lying vacant in the fire department.

Out of the sanctioned 910 posts of different ranks like officers, technicians and firemen, only 400 posts have been filled while 510 posts are still lying vacant which is putting a strain on the current functioning of the fire department, said officials.

The fire department has stated that currently, a staff of at least 12 persons is managing the control room while the requirement is around 50 persons.

Prashant Ranpise, head, PM fire department, said, “The department is operating at nearly half the manpower.”

He said, “ We lack trained drivers, assistants, firemen and other skilled fire staff for carrying out firefighting operations. We have communicated to the government, but there has been no development. Our work has been affected due to manpower shortage.”

The fire department has recorded 750 small and big fire and natural hazard incidents in 2020, while in 2019 as many as 650 such incidents were reported.