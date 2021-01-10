PMC includes “Kharata Paltan” in Swach team

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to support the “Kharata Paltan”– a group of 40 women beggars and include them in the civic body’s Swach team.

Every Friday they will be cleaning the city roads in the area allotted to them by the civic body and will be paid Rs200 per day.

The civic body has started the initiative from January 8 (Friday) and has currently allotted an area in Bhavani peth.

“Kharata Paltan” was formed by Dr Abhijeet Sonawane in December 2020 to provide the financially disadvantaged people with a source of income.

The initiative was proposed to the civic body by Dr Sonawane, who runs Soham Trust, which works to create an enabling environment for deprived and marginalized communities to ensure that they get access to appropriate health care services.

“Earlier I was selling snacks on the train, but due to lockdown, the business was affected. I had no other option other than begging. This opportunity will help me to be financially stable,” said Mangal Ambavane (65), who is blind.

Ratnamala Holkar (38), another member of the group said, “I have relatives, but no one helped me during the time of crisis. Working with PMC will help me to be financially independent.”

“We are supporting this cause as it will provide better livelihood to these financially disadvantaged people. We are providing them with all the logistics help which is required to clean the roads,” said Sachin Tamkade, assistant commissioner, PMC.

“As of now, they will be working every Friday in an allotted area. In future we plan to take them on board,” he said.

“Joining hands with PMC will help these people to secure their future. In the coming days we will also have a group of men who will join the group,” said Dr Sonawane.

Once the number increases – PMC plans to allot Kharata Paltan other areas in the city as well.

“We have plans to conduct such activities in the other areas of the city as well once more members join in,” said Ketaki Ghatge, PMC medical officer.