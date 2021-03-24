PMC water budget, with demand for hike in city’s water supply, pending with state dept

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has submitted a water budget to the state water resource department, demanding an increase in the city’s water quota.

However, pending a canal committee meeting, the official water quota has not been sanctioned yet.

Every year, PMC submits a water budget as per the Maharashtra Water Resource Regulatory Authority (MWRRA).

This year, PMC has raised the water quota to 18.58 thousand million cubic feet (TMC).

However, the state water resource department’s Khadakwasla irrigation division is firm on its decision to sanction 11.50 TMC of water to Pune city.

In its water budget for 2020-21, PMC has shown an increase in numbers in the floating population from 2,60,422 to 2,65,630. Also, the city’s population has increased from 58,06,723 to 59,16,099.

Hence, the PMC has demanded 18.58 TMC of water from the Khadakwasla irrigation department.

Pune city gets water from the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams. However, the Temghar dams has been under repair.

At present, there is a total of 17.71 TMC water available in the four dams which more than last year’s 16.20 TMC.

Suresh Jagtap, additional municipal commissioner (PMC) said, “We have demanded 18.58 TMC of water to the city, as the city area has expanded due to the inclusion of 11 villages; there are also another 23 villages in line for inclusion in the PMC limits.”

Manisha Shekatkar, Eeecutive engineer of PMC’s water supply department said, “There is a population increase in the water budget. Water demand has increased by half TMC every year as per the increasing population rate of the city. The norm has been set by MWRRA.”

She added, “The Khadakwasla Irrigation department has signed an agreement of 11.50 TMC for the next six years. However, our demand is 18.58 TMC. Therefore, an additional water quota will be decided at the canal committee meeting. Right now, we are getting regular water supply.”

A senior official of the irrigation department, speaking anonymously, said, “PMC is getting 2.5 TMC water from Bhama-Askhed dam. If we approve the 18.58 TMC demand, it will be more than 21 TMC. We have to supply water to rural parts of Pune district for drinking purposes, as well as agriculture and industrial purposes. We will consider all these facts before taking any decision on PMC’s water demand.”