PMPML to restrict number of passenger travelling per bus from Feb 22
PUNE In the light of increasing Covid-19 cases in Pune, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), has decided to limit the number of passengers travelling in a bus from Monday, February 22.
Passengers as per the seating capacity of a bus will be allowed on board. No passengers will be allowed to stand.
PMPML’s chairman and managing director (CMD) Rajendra Jagtap communicated this decision on Friday.
Jagtap has also directed PMPML staff to follow the norms of sanitisation in buses.
“Because of the spike in cases, on the request of the PMC commissioner, we are reducing the number of passengers per bus. No standing travel will be allowed from Monday,” said Jagtap.
The load on PMPML buses is comparatively lower on weekends. Hence, the decision is to be implemented strictly from Monday.
“The seating capacity of our buses varies from 32 to 54, depending on the size of the bus. For peak hours, we will be adding 50 more buses from Monday,” said Jagtap.
Covid violations: collector orders checks to begin
Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector, Pune, has ordered authorities to conduct surprise inspections at marriage halls, multiplexes, theatres, schools, coaching classes, gardens, religious places, shopping malls, and restaurants, to take action against Covid violations such as not wearing masks, not following social distancing and improper arrangements of sanitisation.
Any event for will draw a crowd will require prior permissions from the police.
Deshmukh has also ordered a check on the preparedness of Covid care centres.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No two-wheeler riders without helmets to be allowed access to govt offices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district records 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMPML to restrict number of passenger travelling per bus from Feb 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rapid Antigen Tests accounts for 18% of Covid tests conducted in Pune city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No samples from Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara test positive for any foreign Covid strain: state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wheat procurement: Centre allows Punjab govt option of direct payment or through arhtiyas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trader found dead at Ludhiana hotel: 30-year-old NRI held for culpable homicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED arrests three brothers for involvement in PDS scam in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paediatric vaccines sent for tests, says Tamil Nadu govt after 2 infants die
- Coimbatore's health department said the same batch of vaccine has been administered to 7,000 babies across the district who did not face any problem
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slam Dunk: Defence, defence, defence... combatting the Golden Age of NBA offence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year later, UAE govt grants birth certificate to interfaith couple’s child
- The Indian couple was told that according to marriage rules for expatriates in the UAE, a Muslim man can marry a non-Muslim woman but a Muslim woman cannot marry a non-Muslim man
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two nurses booked for criminal negligence for Maharashtra hospital fire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Faridkot Youth Congress president shot dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parts of Mumbai see drizzles, lightning and strong winds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab dy oppn leader Manuke, her supporters booked for protesting on counting day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox