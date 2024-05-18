PM’s rally in Sangam city on May 21

With key constituency of Prayagraj going to polls on May 25, the star campaigners of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA bloc will be arriving here to hold rallies and public meetings from May 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FIle)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at the Parade ground in Prayagraj on May 21 seeking support for the party candidates, including Neeraj Tripathi from Allahabad and Praveen Patel from Phulpur seat.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address two separate public meetings in two parliamentary constituencies of Allahabad and Phulpur on May 19, said the BJP leaders.

BJP Prayagraj city unit president Rajendra Mishra said that while preparations for the PM’s rally have already begun, party workers are also busy in making the proposed public meetings of CM Yogi Adityanath in the two parliamentary constituencies a great success.

Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to speak at a public meeting on Kundaar Ghat Road, close to the Karachana Teshil headquarters, at 1pm followed by another public meeting at Allahpur Ramlila Park at 3pm on May 19.

Likewise, in support of the INDIA bloc candidates, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav would jointly address public meetings at Padila Mahadev in trans-Ganga area of the district and in the Mungari region of the Karachhana Assembly Constituency located in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj on May 19.

The duo will seek support for Ujjwal Raman Singh in fray from Allahabad seat on Congress ticket and Amarnath Maurya contesting from Phulpur on SP symbol.

On May 21, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and SP leader Dimple Yadav can also hold a joint roadshow in Prayagraj. A strong demand in this regard has been made by local party leaders of both the SP and Congress. A final decision on this is yet to be conveyed, the leaders said.