Police taking significant steps to check smuggling, counterfeiting: Hry DIG
: The Haryana police are taking significant steps to check the menace of smuggling and counterfeiting in the state that poses a serious threat to public health and safety, deputy inspector general of police Arun Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.
The DIG was addressing a gathering at the ‘Capacity Building Programme for Police Officers on Prevention of Counterfeiting and Smuggling’, organised by FICCI’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.
Emphasising on the need for such training programmes, which not only sensitises the officers on the magnitude of the problem but also helps them understand the intricacies of smuggling and counterfeiting, he said that lack of awareness in the society is shaping the dynamics of illicit trade.
Imparting knowledge and raising awareness on the ill effects of counterfeiting and smuggling can go a long way to tackle it, he said.
Deep Chand, advisor, FICCI CASCADE and former special commissioner of police, New Delhi, gave an overview on the Socio-Economic Impact of Counterfeiting and Smuggling.
He said that the grey market is fuelling illegitimate industry, leading to increased criminalisation in the society. This capacity-building programme is aimed to sensitise the police officers on the importance of continued awareness and seriousness of the impact of counterfeit and smuggled products.
Punjab CM for reducing training period of patwaris
Chandigarh : Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to reduce the training period of newly recruited patwaris. Addressing the gathering during in a function to distribute district allotment letters to newly recruited 855 patwaris at the Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh, the CM said the reduction in training period will enhance the efficiency of patwaris working in the field, thereby facilitating the common man.
Four newly sworn-in ministers take charge
Chandigarh : Four newly sworn-in cabinet ministers on Wednesday took charge at their offices in the civil secretariat on Wednesday. These ministers include local government and parliamentary affairs ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, tourism and investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of freedom fighter, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari and health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.
‘Roll-down’ accidents claimed over 2,500 lives in last 5 years in HP
As many as 2,633 people have been killed in 'roll down' accidents in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh, mainly due to the absence of crash barriers along the roads, according to official data. In the total 3,020 'roll down' accidents, more than 6,700 people were injured, as per the analysis of data of accidents in the last five years done by the traffic, tourist and railway (TTR) wing of Himachal Pradesh police department.
Toronto to reinstate Sikh security guards fired over ‘no-beard’ policy
Toronto : The city of Toronto on Tuesday said it is making an exception to its “clean shave” directive for security personnel posted at shelters impacted by Covid-19, after nearly 100 Sikhs were removed from their posts for not meeting the requirement. Security agencies contracted by the city laid off or transferred Sikhs who refused to shave their beard for religious reasons. The matter was raised by the World Sikh Organisation.
Anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 2 more accused in Kanpur
The special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases has arrested two more accused who were allegedly part of a mob that had set a house ablaze during the violence, which had left 127 people dead in Kanpur. Siddh Gopal Gupta, 66, and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, 58, were arrested for murders of Gurmukh Singh and D Singh in Naubasta. A local court has sent them to 14-day judicial custody.
