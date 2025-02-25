Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police to seek permission to try as adults 5 minors who killed 2

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2025 05:24 AM IST

Police said the five minors were drunk at the time of the incidents and were apprehended on Thursday.

The Delhi Police will seek permission from the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to try five minors as adults for allegedly killing two men in east Delhi on February 19.

Police to seek permission to try as adults 5 minors who killed 2
Police to seek permission to try as adults 5 minors who killed 2

“The accused exhibited a violent streak. They had several videos of violent nature in their mobile phones. We’ll put an application before JJB to treat them as adults at the stage of trial,” a senior police officer said.

The accused — aged between 14 and 17 — allegedly killed two men, Pappu Prasad and Ramesh Dataram, in separate incidents in New Ashok Nagar and Ghazipur. The victims were found in markets with multiple stab injuries. Police said the five minors were drunk at the time of the incidents and were apprehended on Thursday.

According to police, the boys had an argument with Dataram after he asked to leave from the Ghazipur paper market and not consume alcohol in the area. This enraged them and they stabbed him in the leg, following which he collapsed. He was lying there for some hours before passersby could spot him, police said.

In another incident, Prasad, who worked as a helper in a private company in Ghaziabad was on his way home at 10.30pm, when the minors killed him. “It looked like the accused killed him in a robbery bid. Prasad’s belongings were missing,” police said.

The application will be submitted under Section 15 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which means “if child at least 16 years old is accused of committing a very serious crime, a Juvenile Justice Board will first evaluate the child’s mental and physical ability to have carried out the crime, their understanding of what the crime means, and the situation in which the crime was committed”.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On