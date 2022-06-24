Prayagraj: French Ambassador visits Allahabad University, holds talks with VC on possible collaborations
Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain visited Allahabad University (AU), on Friday.
On his maiden visit to this over 135-year-old university of the country, the Ambassador held discussions with the vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, about the academic exchange programmes and how students and faculty members of AU and those from higher educational institutions in France can benefit from each other.
On his visit, the Ambassador had a courtesy meeting with the vice-chancellor. He also visited the historical Vizianagaram Hall located at the Science faculty of AU. In his meeting with the VC, the ambassador expressed his appreciation of the academic and architectural heritage of the university.
During their discussions, they both explored the prospects of a programme for the exchange of students and also the development of special courses for foreign students to introduce them to Indian culture, history, arts and languages in the coming times.
Lenain said that a French delegation will soon visit the varsity campus to further explore the avenues of cooperation and collaboration between the AU and the various higher educational institutions in France.
During his visit, AU registrar, Prof NK Shukla, Dean (Research and Development) Prof SI Rizvi, Proctor and head department of Ancient History Prof Harsh Kumar and the PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor were present.
-
BKU stages protest against Agnipath scheme in western Uttar Pradesh
Bhartiya Kisan Union leaders and activists marched in different districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Fridayagainst the Central government's new Agnipath military recruitment scheme. BKU chief Naresh Tikait led the march from Mahaveer Chowk to the collectorate in Muzaffarnagar and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President of India through officials. BKU's Muzaffarnagar district president, Yogesh Sharma, accompanied Naresh Tikait. He said the BKU has demanded immediate withdrawal of the scheme.
-
Soon, over 16 crore people will be fully vaccinated against Covid in Uttar Pradesh
Soon, over 16 crore people in the state will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to achieve this figure, claimed the press statement issued by the government. According to the data from the Cowin portal, 15,98,24,787 people had got their second dose by Friday 5 pm. Over 17.54 crore first doses have been administered in U.P., the statement further added.
-
Four Union ministers, Yogi give a push to Mathura-Vrindavan projects at Delhi meeting
Four Union ministers, including minister for transport Nitin Gadkari, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, assembled at Gadkari's residence in New Delhi on Friday to give a major push to projects for the development of the Mathura-Vrindavan region in Uttar Pradesh. “The road projects given the nod at the meeting will cost about ₹15,000 crore,” said a senior government functionary.
-
Govt bonanza for SC, general category students preparing for Civil Services mains
Scheduled Caste and general category candidates, who have passed the preliminary examination of Civil Services 2022, can prepare for the mains from any reputed coaching institutes in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Delhi the cost of which will be borne by the Social Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.
-
2 arrested in Kalyan ATM theft case; main accused still at large
In the Kalyan ATM theft case, two persons were arrested by the police. They were involved in the ATM theft that occurred in Kharghar on June 11. The police team also recovered ₹20 lakh cash from the accused. However, the main accused behind the multiple ATM thefts are still at large. According to police officials, the main gang leader chooses youngsters who are well versed in technology for the job.
