 Prayagraj man injured in suspected wolf attack - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi
Prayagraj man injured in suspected wolf attack

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Sep 09, 2024 08:09 PM IST

Labourer Baijnath, a resident of Sherpur village, was returning home late on Sunday evening, when animal suddenly came out of a banana field and attacked him

A man was injured in a suspected wolf attack outside Makanpur village, under the Airport police station, late on Sunday evening. The villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the man. The incident was reported to the forest department in Kaushambi.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Labourer Baijnath, a resident of Sherpur village, was returning home late on Sunday evening. Near Makanpur village, an animal suddenly came out of a banana field and attacked him. Baijnath resisted the animal and raised an alarm.

Locals rushed to the spot on hearing his cries following which the animal fled. Baijnath was admitted to a nearby hospital. He claimed that the wild animal was a wolf.

Earlier, on Saturday, three people, including a child, were injured in a suspected wolf attack at Newari village of Kaushambi. The villagers had cornered and killed a jackal presuming it to be a wolf.

Divisional Forest officer (DFO), Kaushambi, RS Yadav, said attacks by a wild animal have been reported but it is still to be established if the animal was a wolf. Multiple teams have been formed to keep vigil in the villages around forest areas, he added.

