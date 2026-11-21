Preparations are in full swing to overhaul public transport in the city, with authorities finalising plans for a 70-kilometre metro network, alongside major maintenance workshops in the Jhunsi and Cheoki areas. Backed by an investment exceeding ₹12,000 crore, the project is set to move into the construction phase soon following the completion of route feasibility surveys. The Sangam area in Prayagraj (File)

Originally conceived under the Smart City mission as a 44-kilometre light metro system with 39 stations, the blueprint has been upgraded to a full-fledged metro network featuring 45 stations to accommodate the city’s growing population and traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, PDA vice-chairman Rishi Raj confirmed that route and feasibility surveys for the extended network are nearly complete and track-laying work is slated to commence in the upcoming financial year.

Operating with three-coach trains, the network will run along two primary corridors, one connecting Bamrauli to City Lake (Jhunsi) and the other running from Shantipuram to Cheoki, with a central interchange station proposed at Parade Ground.

These corridors will boost connectivity across key hubs, including Sulemsarai, the airport zone, the Sangam area and Naini. In the first phase, the Bamrauli–Jhunsi line will feature 20 stations, while the Shantipuram–Cheoki line will include 19 stations. As 30 to 35 kilometres of the proposed track pass through military areas, specialised planning is currently underway, including securing mandatory permissions from the Army.

To support operations, two maintenance workshops spanning over 28 hectares in total, 14 hectares each, will be built in Khanupur (Jhunsi) and on Army-owned land in Cheoki. Since more than 14 hectares of the required workshop land belongs to the Army, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has formally requested that the district administration arrange alternative land in exchange.

According to PDA engineers, land identification for the workshops is complete, and construction is expected to begin within the next few months.