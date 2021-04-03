PRAYAGRAJ: Only online teaching at varsities, other edu institutes till April 11, says DM

Amidst a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Prayagraj, the district administration has instructed all universities, colleges and other educational institutions of the district including coaching institutes to henceforth start holding only online classes till April 11. The schools and colleges, where practical or written exams are scheduled, can however continue to hold the same following strict Covid-19 norms while the rest of the institutes would conduct only online teaching, the order makes plain.

The instructions have been issued by the district administration late on Friday night.

In the past four days, the number of corona cases is on an alarming rise. The number of Covid positive cases in the district was 69 on March 28, 33 on March 29 (Holi festival day) and 60 on March 30 before suddenly jumping to 213 on March 31 and further rising to 222 cases on April 1 and 296 on April 2.

Under these circumstances, district magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami held a high-level meeting on Friday evening and issued the guidelines by late night. According to these guidelines, only online classes will be conducted in all colleges, coaching institutes and training institutes, including the university from today onward, said ADM (City) AK Kanaujia.

Until further order of the government and administration, only online classes will be conducted till April 11, he added.

The government had on Thursday ordered that district magistrates concerned could decide on classes in the university and also in the colleges given the corona infection in the district. This includes all educational institutions from universities to primary schools, coaching and training institutes.

Along with this, where the examinations or practical examinations are being conducted, the school authorities have been instructed to strictly follow the norms laid down under Covid-19 protocols. A distance of six feet, wearing of facemask, sanitisation of the school premises and the classes etc are to be followed by the students and school staff.

“In no case should there be a violation of the ongoing guideline for the corona epidemic,” said ADM City AK Kanaujia.

Likewise, the district inspector of schools (DIoS) too has issued instructions on Saturday instructing all coaching institutes of the district to follow only the online mode of teaching. The DIoS has also warned that strict action against institutes found violating the instructions.

In terms of Allahabad University, AU’s public relation officer Jaya Kapoor said, “As per the instructions of the UGC, AU is already functioning on online mode.”