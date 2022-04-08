Prayagraj residents wilt under scorching sun
In the last one week, the mercury has remained above the 40-degree Celsius mark in Prayagraj. Naturally, citizens prefer to remain indoors during the day unless urgent work or their jobs force them to move out.
According to the Indian Meteorological department, Prayagraj recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, and a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, 1 degree below normal, on Friday (April 8).
To add to their woes, the huge gap between the maximum and minimum temperatures is making life miserable for the locals and visitors alike. While the maximum temperature of the city has even reached 42.8 degrees Celsius this week, the night temperature comes down to around 20 degrees and this gap between the daily temperatures is causing health problems.
Meteorologists say that the unusual increase in the maximum temperature and relatively slower increase in the minimum temperature this time. This difference —diurnal variation — has a significant impact on health. An increase in this difference makes one more susceptible to conditions like cough and cold. The human body can only tolerate average temperatures because adjusting to any sort of extreme is difficult.
Weather experts have warned that conditions will remain the same in the coming days too.
Because of the heat wave, deserted markets and desolate roads have become a daily affair. Be it youngsters or elderly, everyone can be seen moving with their faces wrapped.
Since the start of the month, the city has witnessed soaring temperatures with the maximum temperature reaching as much as 42.8 degrees on April 6. The maximum temperature on April 7 was 42.6 and on April 2 it was 42.5 degrees.
“The dusty conditions and temperatures staying above normal in the northern plains is the fallout of tampering with nature at the macro level, which surely affect climate at the micro level, such as a specific part of a landmass,” said former head of department of Geography, Allahabad University and a weather expert, Prof Savinder Singh.
The days to follow will be equally hot with occasional thunderstorms which is not a favourable sign for fruit and cereal harvest, he added.
As the mercury in the city is staying around 42 degrees, citizens are seeking respite in all possible ways. Be it caps and using umbrellas, to consuming watermelons and juices. Sugarcane and bel juice and panna are all hot-selling, courtesy thirsty people.
However, the hot season has brought smiles on the faces of farmers who are hopeful of getting a favourable monsoon this year. “The hot conditions may not be welcomed by the city folk but our experiences say that whenever there are constant hot conditions, monsoon is normal,” said Manish Pal, a farmer from Uttaraon area of the district.
“The people will not get any relief from the ongoing heat as temperatures will gradually keep rising with a sporadic hailstorm which would bring a brief spell of relief,” said former head of the department of Geography, AU, Prof AR Siddique.
Lone SSS MLA may become associate member of NCP
Mumbai Devendra Bhuyar, the lone MLA of Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha, who defeated the then agriculture minister Anil Bonde in the last Assembly elections, has decided to become an associate member of the ruling NCP in the state Assembly. Shetti met the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and requested him to remove his name from the list of 12 names recommended by the state government to be appointed as MLCs.
Lucknow: All LDA zones asked to buy or hire bulldozers
All eight zones of the Lucknow Development Authority have been asked to purchase or hire two bulldozers to demolish illegal structures in their zones in Lucknow or face action, according to a highly placed official of the development authority. And the officials have wasted no time to get going. In consonance with the LDA vice-chairman's directives, officials have prepared a list of over 100 buildings that were constructed illegally in Lucknow.
Drugs worth ₹1.85Cr seized recently were stored in empty containers from Dubai
During the investigations about the seizure of MD powder worth ₹1.85Cr last week by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, it was found that the drugs were brought from Dubai in empty containers. According to police, the empty containers used in export by India were being sent back to India from Dubai with the drugs being hidden inside the surface of the outer part of the container so that they skip scanning.
Smuggled from Dubai, 80 live corals housed at Taraporewala Aquarium
Mumbai: The state fisheries department has made arrangements for 80 live corals of nine species that were smuggled into India from Dubai to be housed at the Taraporewala Aquarium, one of the iconic tourist spots in Mumbai. The corals were seized by the customs department at the Pune airport. Atul Patne, commissioner, fisheries, informed that the customs officials had contacted them for keeping the corals in the aquarium.
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The Celebrity Circus
Come, let us for one day at least, become Mumbai celebrities; you know the kind I'm referring to: the ones who don 'athleisure-wear' for their 'airport looks' and are hounded by 'paps' who follow them around all day, shouting: 'Ma'am, ek idhar turn! Please hamarey pass dekho! Because, to be a celebrity in Mumbai everything, including your ego, must be outsized, (except your waist, of course).
