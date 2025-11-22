Prayagraj student death in school: Family protests, blocks roads, alleges conspiracy; postmortem reveals cardiac arrest

On the second day after the death of high school student Shivam Yadav, who reportedly collapsed during sports day events on Thursday, protests broke out on Friday in both Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts. The family alleged a conspiracy and alleged electrocution. A three-member medical panel conducted a videotaped postmortem of Shivam. The report found no evidence of electrocution or any other injury and confirmed that he died of a cardiac arrest. (SOURCED)

On Friday, the family and several supporters blocked the road outside TP Nagar in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj police station area, as well as the road near the Kaushambi Block Office, placing the body on the road as part of their protest.

The family members alleged that Shivam was murdered and demanded immediate action against the school management. The protest, which lasted nearly an hour in Dhoomanganj area, caused a major traffic jam on the Prayagraj-Kanpur road. Police eventually managed to pacify the protestors and the bereaved family, after which they proceeded to their ancestral village in Kaushambi with the body. However, upon reaching the Kaushambi Block Office, they again staged a protest. After about 40 minutes, the police managed to convince them to move ahead with the cremation.

Earlier on Friday, a three-member medical panel conducted a videotaped postmortem of Shivam. The report found no evidence of electrocution or any other injury and confirmed that he died of a cardiac arrest. The report also indicated that Shivam’s left lung was significantly smaller than normal, which may have triggered a sudden cardiac arrest during sports activities.

ACP (Dhoomanganj) Ajayendra Yadav said an FIR had been registered against the school manager and principal based on the complaint submitted by Shivam’s family. He added that a detailed investigation is underway and the family has been assured of appropriate action.

According to reports, Sarla Devi, wife of farmer Amar Singh Yadav, a resident of Bara area in Kaushambi, lived in a rented room in TP Nagar with her daughter Priya and son Shivam for their children’s education. According to family members, Shivam had gone to school on Thursday morning. He had told them about Sports Day being organised at school on Thursday. At around 12:30 pm, neighbour Abhay Yadav informed Sarla Devi that her son Shivam had fallen ill at school. It is alleged that the school management took Shivam to a private hospital without informing anyone. However, seeing his serious condition, he was taken to SRN Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.