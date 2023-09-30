President to grace CUSB convocation on Oct 19

PATNA President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the convocation of the Central University of South Bihar (CUSB), accredited with the highest A++grade from NAAC earlier this year, on October 19, said a senior official of the university. President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)

This will be the third convocation held by the university and the first organised at its sprawling CUSB campus at Panchanpur in Gaya. The President is the Visitor of the University.

Vice chancellor Prof Kameshwar Nath Singh said the 2023 convocation is special, as it will be organised after a gap of seven years. The second convocation was held in 2016 from the makeshift premises at Patna.

“I had met the President on September 26 and she accepted our invitation. I have also received the communication. It is a matter of pride that the state has one university that is ranked among the top and the President is coming for the convocation,” said Singh.

CUSB, set up in 2009, shifted to its own campus at Panchanpur in Gaya in 2018. It was among the 16 central universities set up by the central government under the Central Universities Act in 2009.

The ministry of defence had allotted 300 acres of land for Bihar’s first central university in Gaya to the ministry of human resource development. The foundation stone for the permanent campus of the university was laid in February 2014.

“At the convocation, the toppers will be given medals along with degrees. The candidates having passed during academic year 2016 (B.Voc.), 2017 (LL.M. /M.Phil./Ph.D.), 2018, 2019 and 2020 will be eligible for award of degrees. After this, we will plan another convocation for the rest of the students to make it up-to-date,” the VC said.

