Pune district reports 1,259 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths

PUNE Pune district, on Sunday, reported 1,259 new Covid-19 cases and 13 Covid-related deaths in 24 hours.

This takes the progressive count to 1.051 million, of which 1.017 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 16,823 deaths, with 17,364 active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 587 new Covid-19 cases which took its progressive count to 308,462. With 13 deaths reported on Sunday, the death toll stands at 5,753. Pune city reported 286 new Covid-19 cases which took its progressive count to 493,363. No deaths were reported on Sunday. The death toll stands at 8,152.

PCMC reported 386 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with which the progressive count went up to 250,106. No deaths were reported and the toll stands at 2,717.

The state reported that 8,562 patients were discharged on Sunday and in total, 5,790,113 patients have been discharged after full recovery as of Sunday. The recovery rate in the state is 95.91 %. Also, 9,974 new cases and 143 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.0 %. Of the 41,042,198 laboratory samples taken, 6,036,821 have tested positive (14.71 %) for Covid-19 as of Sunday. Currently, 619,168 people are in home quarantine and 4,240 people are in institutional quarantine.