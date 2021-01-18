Pune district’s positivity rate rises to 7.4%
PUNE The positivity rate of Pune district has increased to 7.4 per cent in the second week of January as compared to 6.3 per cent reported in the first week of this month, according to the data of the district health office.
Positivity rate is the number of samples that test positive for the infection for every 100 samples that are tested.
The number of tests, meanwhile, have also come down to 48,000 in the second week of January as compared to 60,000 in the first week.
Rajesh Dehmukh, Pune district collector, said, “There is a marginal fall in the Covid-19 numbers if we compare the first week and the second week of this month.”
“At its peak the positivity rate was close to 25-30 per cent which is now below 10 per cent. However, we have instructed the machinery to increase testing, but currently they are also busy with the vaccination process,” he said.
In the first week of December 2020, the district reported a positivity rate of 8.8 per cent and over 61,000 samples were tested out of which 5,394 tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection.
The district figures include Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural.
