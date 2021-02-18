IND USA
Pune district tops MSME registrations in country on new Udyam portal

PUNE Pune district has topped the number of registrations by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), on the new Udyam registration portal launched by the ministry of MSME
By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:26 PM IST

PUNE Pune district has topped the number of registrations by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), on the new Udyam registration portal launched by the ministry of MSME.

In the country, the highest registrations of micro enterprises are from Pune district, which are 3.9 per cent of the total registrations.

This is followed by Thane (2.9 per cent), Bengaluru - urban (2.3 per cent), Jaipur (2.3 per cent) and Ahmedabad (2.3 per cent).

The analysis of Udyam registration data is from July to December 2020.

Prashant Girbane, director general of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), said, “All MSMEs are required to register themselves with the new Udyam portal. Earlier, of 6.3 crore MSMEs in the country only 1 crore had registered on the Udyog Aadhar Memorandum platform. In July 2020, the new portal was launched and since, till December 2020, 21 lakh MSMEs have registered themselves.”

“MSME Udyam registration is without any cost, very easy to do and is all online. To be a beneficiary of any government scheme in future, this registration is a must. It also helps to become a formal organisation which has its own benefits, including access to formal credit. All MSMEs should register themselves on the new portal and if they require any help, they can approach the MCCIA office, irrespective of the membership of the organisation,” Girbane said.

