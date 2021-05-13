Pune-Mumbai special train cancelled due to poor response

PUNE The Pune Railway Division has cancelled the special train between Pune and Mumbai (02123/02124) from Friday, May 14. The train was running in place of the Deccan Queen Express. Due to a poor response, the Pune railway division took the decision.

“The daily special train running between Pune and Mumbai, to and fro, was getting very few bookings. Occupancy was hardly 10 per cent. So it was decided to cancel the train from May 14 onwards, rather than face losses,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

“This train was running as per the timings of the Deccan Queen Express. Our appeal to passengers is not to panic as there are several other trains running between the two cities. These are the connecting trains and run at different times throughout the day,” added Jhawar.

In April, other trains were cancelled due to poor response. These include the Pune-Nagpur weekly special train, Pune-Ajni weekly special train, Pune-Amravati weekly special train and Kolhapur-Nagpur bi-weekly special. All these trains were originating from the Pune railway division, but due less occupancy of less than 15 per cent, were cancelled.