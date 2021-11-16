Home / Cities / Others / Punjab brahmin welfare board meets Channi
Punjab brahmin welfare board meets Channi

Channi told the Punjab Brahmin Welfare Board that adequate funds would be prepared for Bhagwan Parshuram Chair, already established at Punjabi University, Patiala
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has convened a meeting of the Punjab Brahmin Welfare Board on November 28. (HT file)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday assured the Punjab Brahim Welfare Board of resolving all its genuine demands. A 60-member delegation led by board chairman advocate Shekhar Shukla had called on the CM.

CM Channi announced that a meeting of Punjab Brahim Welfare Board will be convened on November 28 to finalise their demands and said that the state government would also provide requisite funds for Bhagwan Parshuram Chair, already established at Punjabi University, Patiala

He also promised to look into their other demands, financial assistance to poor families for education and allocation of funds for the board.

CM also asked the board chairman to prepare a comprehensive plan for the development of Khati Dham project in a week to be executed by the public works department, and announced 10 crore for the development of the Dham on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur Road. Punjab food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Ludhiana North MLA Rakesh Pandey and vice-chairman of the board Ajay Sharma were among thise president.

