Punjab farmers oppose Singla’s presence in training camp

Sangrur Farmers opposed the presence of Punjab public works development minister and local MLA Vijay Inder Singla in a farmer training camp at a local resort on Tuesday, claiming that the minister wanted to gain political mileage. The state’s farmers have been protesting against Singla for allegedly being opposed to their interests.

The training was meant to apprise farmers of new techniques and processes in farming and new avenues they could take up.

The farmers raised slogans and held a protest on Dhuri road. The protesters alleged that the department did not inform them about the lecture of Singla in advance. “Farmers reached in their 100s to attend the camp. However, when we saw the minister, we boycotted the camp and opposed the presence of Singla. Farmers are not getting payment of sugarcane dues and the debt on Punjab is increasing day by day. But the minister wanted political mileage,” said Sarabjit Singh, former sarpanch of Alal village.

Sangrur chief agriculture officer Jaswinderpal Singh Grewal said that over 1,000 farmers participated in the camp, but just about 100 ‘politically-backed’ among them opposed the minister.

Singla said that farmers would not face shortage of DAP fertiliser in the state. He advised farmers to follow the recommendations given by the experts and adopt bee keeping, fish farming, poultry and dairy farming.