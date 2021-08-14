Punjab must have a separate agriculture budget: Bajwa in letter to Captain

Chandigarh Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Bajwa on Saturday wrote a letter to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, pressing upon him to have a separate agricultural budget for Punjab. Bajwa added the Congress has always been the vanguard of social and economic change and ensuring a fairer, more just life for all. Tamil Nadu has already announced a separate agriculture budget for itself.

“The Punjab government is in a unique position in bringing about the second green revolution in the state and we must not let this opportunity pass,” he said, adding, “A separate agricultural budget will allow greater stakeholder consultation between farmers, agriculturalists and allied industries with the government. We will have a more targeted, focused approach to agricultural policy in the state.”

Bajwa added that the budget of Tamil Nadu has looked into promoting organic farming, building local weekly markets for agricultural produce and promoting vegetable/herbal/fruit production. Bajwa said agriculture has historically been the culture of Punjab and state’s successes during the Green Revolution has ensured that it became the food bowl of India.

“Nevertheless, today Punjab stands at the threshold of a second green revolution. There is an urgent need to diversify from the paddy/wheat cycle to ensure the survival of future generations of farmers. Without urgent action, Punjab’s agriculture will be irrevocably damaged,” Bajwa added.