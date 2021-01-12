Punjab receives first consignment of 2.04 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine
With all set for the Covid-19 vaccination in the country from January 16, Punjab on Tuesday got its first consignment of 2.04 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine.
The doses arrived at Chandigarh airport by a routine Indigo flight and were received by a team of the health and family welfare department led by state Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajeev Bhaskar.
The doses were taken to the vaccination store of the Punjab government in Sector 24, Chandigarh.
“These doses will be sent to the district headquarters on Wednesday in special vans,” the nodal officer said.
In the first phase, the government plans to vaccinate 1.5 lakh health workers and 3 lakh frontline workers, including police and security personnel and sanitation workers.
The state has already conducted two dry runs for the vaccination.
