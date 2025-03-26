Punjab:Over 2,248 FIRs registered and 3,957 drug traffickers held in anti-drug drive, says Arora

Chandigarh Demolition work underway by LDA at an illegal construction site of Yajdan builder, near Balu Adda, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab president and cabinet minister Aman Arora on Tuesday stated that 2,248 FIRs were lodged and 3,957 drug traffickers arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during the ongoing anti-drug campaign.

Addressing a press conference here, Arora, accompanied by cabinet ministers Balbir Singh and Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, stated that around 2,100 kilograms of drugs, including heroin, opium, ganja and poppy husk, were also seized so far under this campaign. “The results of the campaign have been extremely encouraging, and its positive impact is being seen across Punjab,” he added.

Arora said that under the campaign, approximately 7.65 lakh intoxicating tablets, 1.25 kg of ICE, about 500 bottles of illicit liquor, seven kgs of intoxicating powder, and over 300 injections have also been seized by the police. Furthermore, 44 buildings of individuals involved in drug trafficking have been demolished, and 49 individuals have been injured during police counteractions.

The ministers said the government was addressing the drug problem on both the supply and demand fronts. “The police are breaking the drug supply chain, while the health department is providing appropriate treatment to individuals affected by drug addiction to eliminate demand,” they said, expressing confidence that with the ongoing efforts, Punjab would soon become completely drug-free.

The AAP chief also appealed to panchayat leaders, sarpanches, and social organisations to support the government in this campaign against drugs and not provide any assistance to individuals involved in drug trafficking.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh stated that a three-tier approach is being implemented to tackle this problem. He said that individuals affected by drug addiction were being treated through oral medication. “All necessary arrangements have been made at de-addiction centres for the treatment of affected individuals,” he said,

Secondly, support groups are being formed for individuals affected by drugs to take appropriate steps and assist them during emergencies. In the third phase, there are skill development courses to provide them with employment. The government’s youth welfare and skill development department is working in collaboration with the health department for this purpose. Sondh stated that alongside eradicating drugs, the government’s focus is on creating large-scale employment opportunities to prevent youth from reverting to drug addiction.