A quack posing as a specialist surgeon was arrested after the sudden death of a young woman at his clinic in the Godsara locality of Ramgarh town in Kaimur district. The woman became critical and died shortly after the quack administered an injection to treat her high fever, police said on Wednesday. Quack held, clinic sealed after death of dalit woman in Kaimur

A case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with provisions of the SC/ST Act, has been registered based on the statement of the deceased woman’s husband, Dharmendra Paswan. The accused, identified as Dr Arun Sharma, was arrested after he failed to produce any medical degree or registration documents for operating the clinic.

Police sealed the clinic after collecting samples of the injection and medicines used during the treatment, Ramgarh station house officer (SHO) Hari Prasad Sharma said.

The victim, Ruby Kumari, a member of the Scheduled Caste community and a resident of Diyan village under Mohania police station limits, had been brought to the clinic by her husband after she developed a high fever and severe pain.

Accusing the quack of causing the woman’s death at around 11 pm on Tuesday, the victim’s family members and relatives created a ruckus outside the clinic. They demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and compensation of ₹25 lakh for the family.

Sub-divisional police officer of Mohania, Pradeep Kumar, reached the spot along with other administrative officials and assured action. After this, the relatives allowed the body to be sent to Bhabua for postmortem examination, the SHO added.

However, Sharma denied the allegations of negligence. “She was referred to me and died on the way to a higher medical institution after her blood pressure suddenly dropped. There was no negligence on my part,” he claimed.

Earlier, a pregnant woman had also died in Ramgarh market after a quack attempted to perform a caesarean operation. Despite such incidents, locals alleged that the health department and the administration have turned a blind eye to the illegal clinics being run by unqualified practitioners in the area.