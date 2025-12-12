Railway station redevelopment to hit traffic in central Delhi

New Delhi The traffic police strongly advised commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station to use the Ajmeri Gate side to access the station. (HT Archive)

Reduced space on the Chelmsford Road due to redevelopment work of the New Delhi Railway Station is likely to hit traffic movement in central Delhi, especially around the station, Paharganj and Connaught Place, this month, the traffic police said on Thursday. The work will include construction and shifting of utilities, they said.

In an advisory to passengers travelling to and from the railway station, and also those using adjoining roads that connect to key areas, traffic police urged the public to choose alternative routes to their destination till December 31.

“This is to inform the general public and commuters that redevelopment work of New Delhi Railway Station (Paharganj Side) is presently underway, due to which traffic movement around Gate No. 1 on Chelmsford Road will remain affected from December 10 till December 31.The ongoing construction and shifting activities have resulted in reduction of road space and traffic congestion and therefore Gate No. 1 on Chelmsford Road remains frequently congested for traffic movement,” the traffic police advisory read.

The New Delhi Railway Station is the main railway station in Delhi. Platform 1 of this station is located towards Paharganj and platform 16 opens up towards Ajmeri Gate. The station is about two kilometres north of Connaught Place in central Delhi. It is one of the busiest railway stations in the country in terms of train frequency and passenger movement. It is also located close to commercial hubs of Connaught Place, Civic Center, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, and Karol Bagh.

The traffic police strongly advised commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station to use the Ajmeri Gate side to access the station.

“They should avoid unnecessary movement around the station’s Gate No. 1 at Paharganj side on the Chelmsford Road due to restricted access and construction activity. Passengers and road users are advised to plan their journey well in advance to avoid last-minute delays. They are requested to follow the instructions of Delhi Traffic Police personnel deployed onsite and observe temporary diversions and signage,” the advisory read.

The congestion on the Chelmsford Road is also likely to lead to traffic snarls on the Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Bhavbhuti Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. A heavy footfall of passengers is also expected towards the Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station, going by the police advisory.

A senior traffic police officer, requesting not to be named, said, “Disturbance on the Chelmsford Road would have a cascading effect on the Connaught Place Outer Circle and the other alternate routes for access to the railway station. We have increased the presence of traffic personnel on such routes to avoid major traffic snarls. We urge the public to avoid improper parking on the routes.”

Besides the station’s entry and exit gates on the Paharganj side, ticket booking centre, Northern Railways Central Hospital, Karnail Singh Stadium and Sri Lanka Buddhist Pilgrims’ Rest House are the key places located on the Chelmsford Road.

The redevelopment project, which is being executed by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), has been in the works since 2021. The plan entails redeveloping the station premises and associated infrastructure in two phases, at an approximate cost of ₹4,700 crore. Additionally, seven flyovers leading to the redeveloped station and the surrounding areas will also be constructed.

An RLDA spokesperson told HT: “The objective of the project is to elevate this station into a world-class transportation hub, providing state-of-the-art facilities and amenities. This comprehensive development plan envisions the station as an integrated transportation hub seamlessly connecting rail, metro, bus and other modes of transport, ensuring convenient and hassle-free connectivity for passengers.”

RLDA officials said that the main components of the project include construction of two linear station buildings on Paharganj and Ajmeri Gate sides, air concourse with arrival and departure plazas, waiting area, vertical circulation elements, such as lifts and escalators, retail area and office spaces. The station has been planned as an integrated multimodal transit hub, with dedicated access roads, hospitality, recreation and retail facilities along with residential housing for railway’s operational staff.

The transportation plan includes elevated and ground road networks to provide seamless connectivity to the station and to decongest the roads, platform works, parcel area and two parcel tunnels for smooth handling of cargo, parking and circulation facilities with an access control system throughout the station.