Rain, thunderstorm likely in several U.P. districts today

LUCKNOW Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, particularly the western part of the state, are expected to witness rain, thunderstorm, and hailstorm on Sunday. Meanwhile, isolated places in the eastern part of the state are likely to record similar weather conditions a day later on Monday. According to the meteorological department, western disturbance -- centred around Afghanistan -- is the primary cause behind the vagaries of the weather.

As per the forecast, a thunderstorm with lightning is very likely on Sunday in these districts -- Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Budaun, and adjoining areas.

Similarly, there is a possibility of hailstorms in the following districts on Sunday -- Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Sambhal, Budaun, and adjoining areas.

As for Monday, these districts are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning -- Banda, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Kasganj, Etah, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Budaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, and adjoining areas. On the same day, these districts may record hailstorms -- Bulandshahr, Kasganj, Etah, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Budaun, and adjoining areas.

On Saturday, night temperatures fell in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Bareilly and Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Moradabad divisions. There was no significant change in the remaining divisions. In U.P, Fatehpur and Agra recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius.

In Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperature levels were 23 and 8.5 degree Celsius respectively. The Sunday forecast for Lucknow is a shallow fog in the morning and a partly cloudy sky later. The maximum & minimum temperatures would hover around 23 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.