Rajasthan: Woman sets herself on fire after dispute; mother-in-law also killed in blaze

Udaipur: Two women were charred to death on Thursday in Rajasthan’s Alwar district after s 35-year-old woman allegedly self-immolated and her 65-year-old mother-in-law died while trying to save her, in a shed attached to their house in Jindoli village. Two women were charred to death on Thursday in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. (Representative image/ Pexels)

“The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Thursday night after a domestic dispute between Mangi Gameti and her husband, Gopilal Gameti alias Gopa. The couple argued for nearly half an hour over a family matter while the elderly mother-in-law, Pappa Bai, tried to intervene and calm them down,” station house officer (SHO) of Badgaon police station Pooran Singh said.

Police said that in a fit of anger, Mangi went to a room in the shed located in front of the house, and allegedly poured diesel or kerosene over herself, before setting herself on fire. “Pappa Bai, attempting to save her daughter-in-law, rushed inside but was also engulfed in flames. The shed contained fodder and other items, which fuelled the blaze and made it uncontrollable. Both women died in the fire,” an officer said.

Gopilal reportedly raised an alarm, and neighbours tried to douse the flames with water, but the fire spread rapidly, he said.

Police called in the fire brigade and civil defence teams after being alerted. “The fire was brought under control within half an hour. Later, two charred bodies were found in a corner of the shed,” the officer said.