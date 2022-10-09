Rajbhar has lost confidence in himself: Sanjay Nishad

Nishadraj Party chief and cabinet minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad attacked Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president Omprakash Rajbhar and said that he has lost confidence even in himself. The cabinet minister was in Prayagraj on Saturday and attended programmes and met local leaders of his community.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Circuit House, Nishad said that Omprakash Rajbhar’s words and actions do not match. He will be respected only if he acts accordingly, Nishad said while adding that BJP and Nishadraj party is fighting for the cause of Rajbhar community.

The minister said that his party will field candidates at places where the party is in a strong position. Applications have been invited from candidates and the party has a strong alliance with BJP, he added.

The cabinet minister further said that beneficial schemes will be launched for fishermen, Nishad and other marginalised sections with District Mineral Fund. Arrangements for free coaching will be made for preparation of competitive examinations for students of fishermen and marginalised communities, he said.