Rajnath hails U.P’s transition from ‘red-tapism to red-carpet for bizmen’, calls Lko his ‘karmbhoomi

LUCKNOW Making a strong pitch to investors at the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS), Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hailed the ‘transition’ of Uttar Pradesh from a state where making investments was once seen as ‘invest-waste’ to a state where investments are now considered ‘invest-best’. Addressing industrialists and investors at the GIS event, Rajnath said that U.P. is not stuck in the days of ‘red-tapism’ anymore but the state is ‘rolling out red-carpet for businesses’.

“India’s economy will be the development axis of the world and U.P. will play the role of an effective growth engine. I see ‘U.P. Rising’ and ‘India Rising’ as two sides of the same coin. The amount of investment that has come into U.P. in the last few years is proof of this,” said Singh, who is also the Member of Parliament from the Lucknow seat.

Crediting chief minister Yogi Adityanath for fast-paced development in U.P, the Union minister added, “The resources and manpower were always there. What has changed in U.P. is the leadership. In the last few years, U.P. has emerged as a great and reliable investment destination under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath Ji... Now U.P. means a health hub, U.P. means an education hub, U.P. means a skill hub, U.P. means an infrastructure hub, U.P. means an investment hub, and U.P. also means the return-on-investment hub.”

Highlighting his Lucknow connection, Rajnath also said, “It is a matter of great joy for us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is here to give his invaluable leadership and guidance. Lucknow is my constituency and ‘karmbhoomi’... it was also the karmbhoomi of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji.” He added, “In PM Modi, India has got a guardian, guide, and inspiration. In the last few years, you (PM Modi) have set new standards for personal and political reliability. Today, the world is looking at India with hope and possibilities.”

Rajnath also invoked India’s past glory in his speech saying, “India has a glorious past. We were a powerhouse in business and trade but over a period of time, we plummeted to the bottom. Despite resources and abilities, pseudo-secularism affected the industries and the country adversely. However, the government has now changed all that and enthused the business community with a new approach. Old and ineffective policies and redundant rules and regulations that led to ‘red tapism’ have now metamorphosed into a ‘red carpet’ for businesses. Today, business leaders are looked at as wealth creators.”

The defence minister also praised PM Modi for his tireless efforts to help U.P. become a vibrant economy. “Taking inspiration from Maa Ganga, PM Modi hand-held U.P. and led the state to the path of development. There is no doubt that U.P. will soon witness a high growth rate similar to what was shown by Gujarat once,” said the minister.