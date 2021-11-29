Home / Cities / Others / Realtor wanted in 36 cases of cheating arrested in Lucknow
Realtor wanted in 36 cases of cheating arrested in Lucknow

The accused realtor has confessed to have collected around 61 crore from nearly 10,000 investors in the name of providing plots and shops on cheap rates, say police
Abhay Kushwaha was arrested from Rajajipuram locality in Lucknow. (Picture for representation purpose only)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow A realtor and bike taxi firm owner Abhay Kushwaha, wanted in as many as 36 criminal cases of fraud, was arrested from Rajajipuram locality here on Sunday, said police.

According to a press note issued by Lucknow commissionerate police, a team of Hazratganj police station arrested Kushwaha in connection with a case of cheating lodged there. Nearly 35 criminal cases were registered against Kushwaha at Vibhuti Khand police station in past three years and he was absconding since then.

Inspector in-charge of Hazratganj police station Shyam Babu Shukla said that the accused had confessed to have collected around 61 crore from nearly 10,000 investors in the name of providing plots and shops on cheap rates.

Police had also declared a reward of 25,000 on Kushwaha’s arrest, the press note stated.

TRENDING TOPICS
