Reasi CJM’s two daughters killed in SBS Nagar mishap

Jalandhar Two young women, Zahva Adnan 22, and Aqsa Adnan, 18, daughters of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Reasi, 64km from Jammu, were killed in road mishap near Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar, during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The maternal uncle of the women, Ajaz Jan, is a leader of the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The elder daughter was scheduled to appear in an entrance examination at Chandigarh on October 27, while the younger one had got selected for MBBS course at Dhaka University in Bangladesh.

Police said four people were in the car, a Chevrolet Cruze, that had the two women on it on the Chandigarh-Jalandhar national highway when the tyres of the vehicle burst at Khatkar Kalan village, and the vehicle rammed into the walls of the Satsang Bhawan by the roadside. The women were rushed to a private hospital in SBS Nagar where they were declared brought dead. Police, however, have not disclosed the identity and the health status of the two other people in the vehicle.

The CJM Syed Adnan, 56, said his daughters, along with two other friends, had left for Chandigarh on October 25. Police said inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at Sadar police station, Banga. The bodies have been handed to the family, which has refused to have a post-mortem of the victims, police said. Investigating officer Manjit Kaur did not interact with the media.

“Condolences to CJM Reasi, Syed Adnan on tragic demise of his daughters in a road accident in Chandigarh {sic}. Our hearts go out to the entire family at this time of grief. Condolences to their maternal uncle. @ajazjan. Sending prayers. May Allah grant them a place in Jannat. Ameen!”, tweeted, J&K NC.

Former chief minister of J&K Omar Abdullah also tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences to my colleague @ajazjan (Ajaz Jan). Two of his nieces died in a tragic road accident earlier today...May the young ladies find place in Jannat and may their families find strength at this difficult time.”