Efforts on to open rly under bridge near Niranjan Cinema for public early

PRAYAGRAJ Sangam city residents can look forward to getting relief from traffic jams due to the ongoing work at the railway under bridge (RUB) located near the Niranjan Cinema Hall soon. The road passing through the RUB and connecting Civil Lines with the old city area is expected to open for commuters before the set deadline of August 16. In view of the block requested by the railways, the traffic police also implemented traffic diversion from the Civil Lines fire brigade intersection itself. (HT Photo)

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Prayagraj, Himanshu Badoni, who reviewed the ongoing works at the RUB recently, said that the three pillars being constructed are almost ready and the work of constructing the drain and the work under the bridge has also started. “The railway block has been taken till August 16 but we will strive to complete the work before that and open the road, so, city residents don’t face any more problems,” he added.

The work of widening the RUB near Niranjan Cinema Hall started on May 9 and the railways had taken a 100-day block on the route that is ending on August 16. Due to the closure of the RUB, people are commuting through Allahabad High Court Pani-ki-Tanki flyover and the Rambagh flyover. Consequently, huge jams are witnessed on both these flyovers almost daily.

In view of the block requested by the railways, the traffic police also implemented traffic diversion from the Civil Lines fire brigade intersection itself. From here, the road leading to the Power House has been closed. Only those people are allowed to proceed beyond the point if they are residents of the surrounding area. Similarly, traffic has been stopped from Jhonstonganj intersection. Vehicles going from the intersection towards Niranjan Cinema Hall are being diverted towards Prayagraj Junction Station via Leader Road or towards Rambagh via Zero Road.

Once the ongoing works are completed, the width of this RUB will increase by about 12.7 metres. At present, there are a total of five railway lines over the bridge. After laying one more rail track, its number will increase to six. The rail track has been doubled from Jhunsi to Prayagraj Junction.

There are two tracks for the trains of Rambagh-Varanasi line but there is only one rail line at present at the bridge. Trains get delayed due to this. Another line of NER i.e. North Eastern Railway is now being laid from this bridge. Similarly, there is a shunting net on the RUB on the rail line of Northern Railway (NR), connecting Prayagraj with Lucknow, which too poses a challenge for the railway officials. However, with the new line laid, NR route trains will also be able to easily pass through the bridge.

NCR GM inspects ongoing RUB work

The general manager of North Central Railway (NCR), Satish Kumar, did an on-site inspection of the ongoing expansion work of RUB near Niranjan Cinema Hall on Saturday. During the inspection, the GM instructed officials to pay special attention to the quality of work and also asked them to beautify the areas near the RUB. He said that the beautification work should be done in coordination with the officers concerned of the state government so that the beautification of the railway zone and the state government area could be done simultaneously. He also said that the work should be done within the stipulated time limit. Due to the increase in the length of the RUB, he instructed officials installing regular and emergency lights at the bridge keeping in mind, the convenience of the general public.

In this sequence, the general manager also observed the construction work of the rail flyover being constructed at Subedaraganj. During this, he closely studied the technical aspects of the ongoing works and discussed it with officials. The GM also gave instructions to complete the work within the stipulated time limit.

