Rescued elephant Nina passes away at 62

A geriatric elephant, Nina, who was rescued by Wildlife SOS from an abusive life of begging, passed away recently due to multi-organ failure. Nina, 62, was blind and was rescued in 2021 and brought to the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura. Nina during one of her walking sessions, in the company of her caregiver (Sourced)

Dr. S Ilayaraja, Deputy Director - Veterinary Services, Wildlife SOS said, “Nina had been lying down for quite a few days but she was consuming a healthy amount of food. However, over time she reduced her food intake. With a lower consumption of food, Nina was unable to go on and she expired due to multi-organ failure.”

The geriatric female elephant breathed her last in the presence of a team of dedicated veterinarians and elephant care staff at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital.

“In these two years, the Wildlife SOS veterinary team provided every possible assistance to Nina. She was administered laser therapy massages to provide relief to her arthritic limbs, and medicated foot baths to treat abscesses. Additionally, oral medication for pain management and multivitamin supplements were also supplied at regular intervals to monitor her health” a statement issued by the public relations office of Wildlife SOS, read on Tuesday.

“However, old age and the accumulated abuse of nearly 60 years caught up and rained down together. Degenerative joint disease forced her to lie in lateral recumbency for a prolonged period, and eventually Nina passed away in the presence of other elephants and her loving caregivers” the statement further read.