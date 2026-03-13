Rickety Agra school bus: Vehicle from which 9-yr-old fell was purchased in 2012, never registered

The school bus from which the 9-year-old girl fell through the broken floor in Agra and subsequently died, was not registered with the Regional Transport Office and after being purchased, and was running without a registration number since 2012. The hole in the bus floor, through which 9-year-old Naina fell and came under the wheels of the bus (HT File Photo)

Meanwhile, the driver of the bus, also functioning as the school’s manager, was arrested from Firozabad district on Thursday night. He was presented before the court on Friday and was sent to judicial custody on orders by the Agra court, said Alok Kumar, in-charge, Etmadpur police station.

Narendra, the driver and manager of the school, was arrested by Agra police from a railway station in Shikohabad in Firozabad on Thursday night. He was named in the FIR lodged by the father of the girl and was absconding.

Alok Kumar said, “The school bus was purchased in 2012 and there was some dispute between the vehicle dealership and the school following which the bus never got registered with the RTO Agra.”

While returning from school on Wednesday, nine-year-old Naina had fallen through the broken floor of the school bus and had come under its wheels, in Etmadpur.

The bus was in a ramshackle condition with seats torn and broken floor covered by wooden planks which finally proved deadly for 9-year-old Naina.

In view of the gravity of incident and on basis of statement recorded of Regional Transport Officials and sister of deceased girl, who too was present in the bus at time of tragedy, Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS has been incorporated on Thursday in the FIR registered on Wednesday evening. The RTO has lodged another FIR against the school authorities.