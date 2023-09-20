‘Riyasat’: Naga tribal artistry shines at Crafts Council exhibition

LUCKNOW The Crafts Council of Uttar Pradesh launched its week-long exhibition and sale of handicrafts and handlooms titled ‘Riyasat’ at the Lalit Kala Akademi here on Wednesday. The event featured handicrafts and other products crafted by ten local artisans from states across the country, with natives showcasing the traditional art forms authentic to their home state. Chief guest at the Riyasat 2023 handicrafts and handloom exhibition, MLA Rajeshwar Singh, browsed through the carefully designed array of products and yards of fabrics on display at the Lalit Kala Akademi. (HT Photo)

The event was inaugurated by Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh. In his inaugural address, he commended the artists for playing their part in preserving traditional crafts. He also spoke about how such exhibitions boost economic growth. The exhibition is displaying handicrafts and artworks from Gujarat, Hyderabad, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, and other states.

The U.P. tribal welfare department has also set up a few stalls at the exhibition so that people can view and purchase the handicrafts made by artists from the Tharu and Gond tribes of Nagaland. The artists themselves are also present at the stalls to enlighten visitors about their art and culture. They showcased their Chikankari work, Chanderi work, Banarasi sarees, bone handicrafts, hand embroidery, and Tharu art.

Additionally, special stalls have been set up for local female entrepreneurs to showcase their work and attract customers. As part of the annual tradition, an artist from Lucknow, Vandana Srivastava, is being featured in the ‘Hall of Fame’ section of the exhibition.