Rocket with 40kg explosive found in Manipur’s Churachandpur: Police

A long range locally made rocket with 40kg of explosives during a search operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district which borders Myanmar, police said on Tuesday. The seizure was made in an operation by security forces from Gelmol village on Tuesday. (HT sourced photo)

The recovery, which included a long range rocket with approximately 40kg explosive, rocket launching stands,battery piece and five sandbags, was made from Gelmol village on Tuesday.

Manipur police shared the photographs of the recovered items on its social media platforms on Tuesday night.

In another post on X on Tuesday, Manipur police informed about recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the general area of Gelbung Jungle in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

The recovered arms and ammunitions include one CMG carbine along with magazine,one .303 rifle,two pistols along with a magazine each,nine country made Bolt action Single Barrels,one country made SBBL,46 live rounds ammunition of different calibers, 80 empty cases,one each of a local made grenade,safety fuse, detonator, three pieces of PEK, four Pumpis, one Pumpi stand, two Baofeng handsets,one pair of jungle boot and one magazine pouch, it added.

“On 25.11.2025, Security Forces recovered from the general area of Songlung village under Kangchup-PS, Kangpokpi district, the following:i. 01 (one) Heckler & Koch G3 with magazine,ii. 02 (two) Bolt Action rifles,iii. 04 (four) Pull Mechanism rifles,iv. 01 (one) Improvised Mortar,v. 02 (two) each of No. 36 Hand Grenades, Arming Rings, and Detonators,vi. 02 (two) G3 live rounds and vii. 01 (one) Handheld Radio Set”, the social media handle shared.