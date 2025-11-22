Manipur: Kuki body asks 10 Kuki MLAs to resign to seek ‘separate administration’

IMPHAL: Kuki Human Rights Council (KHRC), a Kuki body, has asked 10 Kuki MLAs from Manipur, including seven from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to resign to reaffirm their commitment to the demand for a ‘separate administration’ for the Kuki community. FIle Photo: Kuki MLAs stage a protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to demand separate administration for Kuki community (X/KSO_Mumbai)

A statement issued by the Kuki body on Saturday said the continuation of the 10 Kuki MLAs in the Manipur assembly was a “betrayal of the trust” reposed in them by the Kuki community, who have long aspired for a separate administration to ensure safety, security, dignity, land and protection of their lives.

The Kuki MLAs are Letpao Haokip, Nemcha Kipgen, Kimneo Hangshing, Vungzagin Valte, Lallianmang Khaute, Chinlunthang Manlun, Paolienlal Haokip, Ngursanglur Sanate, Letzamang Haokip, and Haokholet Kipgen.

The council said, “by resigning from the assembly, you can send a strong message that you are committed to the cause of separate administration and willing to take bold action to achieve it…. the Kuki community demand concrete action, and the KHRC will not rest until this demand is met.”

The strife-torn Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9, following nearly two years of ethnic violence that killed at least 260 people and displaced another 50,000.

The council’s statement underlined that the separate administration being demanded by the community was not just ‘political autonomy’ but a ‘fundamental right’ adding that the council cannot afford to compromise.