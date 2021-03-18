118 cr estimate sent for incomplete Begum Bazaar ROB

Starting its efforts again to complete the remaining work of Begum Bazaar railway over bridge (ROB) here, the UP State Bridge Corporation has sent a fresh estimate of ₹118 crore to the state government for approval, say officials privy to the development.

The ROB from Bhagwatpur to Begum Bazaar being constructed at the time at a cost of ₹48 crore was almost 90 percent complete when the Indian Air Force (IAF) objected to it just before the Kumbh 2019, saying that no NOC had been taken from it for the construction and that the ROB would affect take-offs and landings of its aircraft. The construction work had started in 2017.

They claim that just a pillar and connected work remains to be constructed of this 850-metre ROB which has a height of 10 metre. Efforts were made by the officials of the bridge corporation as well as the district administration but the standoff continued and the no objection certificate (NOC) needed from the IAF to proceed ahead did not materialise, officials said.

Project manager Amit Verma said out of this estimate, ₹70 crore was for the IAF in lieu of the land needed for the construction while the remaining ₹48 crore was for the ROB construction.

Either the IAF will have to be given an alternate land or money. The state government would take a call on this, the official claimed.

He said completing the ROB was a high priority of the UP Bridge Corporation and state government.

Once complete, the over bridge is expected to greatly improve rural and rural connect of Prayagraj region by providing better connectivity to Kaushambi district and also permanently solve the traffic snarls witnessed in the area, the officials add.

The issue of delay in completion of the Begum Bazaar ROB was even raised in Parliament by Phulpur MP Keshari Devi Patel last year.