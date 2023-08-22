RSS chief to head Vrindavan meet today

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is to head a meeting of the organisation at Keshav Dham in Vrindavan. The meeting is slated to be held on Wednesday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (HT File Photo)

The executive committee members from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are to attend the meeting.

According to a senior office-bearer of the RSS in Mathura, this is a routine organisational meeting for which the schedule was fixed during the meeting of the Pratinidhi Sabha (representative body) in March every year.

“A limited number of executive members from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are to attend the meeting on Wednesday. We do not have political agenda at any of our meetings and what we discuss is related to plans drafted. Those attending the meeting spell out progress made and discuss ways to speed up plans and look for ways to widen the reach of our projects and plans,” the office-bearer said on condition of anonymity.