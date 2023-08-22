News / Cities / Others / RSS chief to head Vrindavan meet today

RSS chief to head Vrindavan meet today

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Aug 22, 2023 07:37 PM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to head a routine organizational meeting in Vrindavan on Wednesday, with executive committee members from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in attendance. The meeting will focus on discussing progress, speeding up plans, and widening the reach of projects.

The executive committee members from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are to attend the meeting.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (HT File Photo)
The executive committee members from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are to attend the meeting.

According to a senior office-bearer of the RSS in Mathura, this is a routine organisational meeting for which the schedule was fixed during the meeting of the Pratinidhi Sabha (representative body) in March every year.

“A limited number of executive members from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are to attend the meeting on Wednesday. We do not have political agenda at any of our meetings and what we discuss is related to plans drafted. Those attending the meeting spell out progress made and discuss ways to speed up plans and look for ways to widen the reach of our projects and plans,” the office-bearer said on condition of anonymity.

