Four test positive for Covid-19 in Saharanpur

Saharanpur district is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases these days. Four fresh cases of Covid were reported here on Tuesday, and with this the number of active cases has reached 16 in the district. (Sourced pic for representation)

Among the new cases detected, there are two women from different localities and also a jail inmate, and they all have been kept in isolation.

District surveillance officer Dr Shivanka Gaur said among the 16 active cases, three are from Chandigarh, Haridwar and other locations who arrived here and tested positive during ongoing testing at public places.

Dr Gaur said the health department conducts 1,000 to 1,100 tests per day at railway station, bus stand, jail, and public places.

Reportedly, Sushil Kumar, a resident of Jainpur village of Saharanpur died of Covid last week. He was admitted in a medical college of Jauligrant in Uttarakhand after his prolong illness where he succumbed. Dr Shivanka Gaur, however, said that his post mortem examination report was yet to be released to confirm the reason behind his death.

Meanwhile, a team of health department reached Jainpur and did antigen test of at least 30 persons living close to Sushil’s house, who were tested negative and their samples have been sent for RTPCR test.

Divisional surveillance officer of Meerut Dr Ashok Taliyan said that the district has four active cases of Covid and they have been kept under isolation. He said that antigen tests are being carried out at public places to keep monitor the situation.