Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Row: Surgeries were being performed despite med facility not having licence, HC told

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday told the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court that surgeries were being conducted at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi despite the facility lacking the necessary licence for such procedures. In Amethi, Congress leader Deepak Singh and hospital employees held separate protests against the suspension of the hospital’s licence. (HT Photo)

The hospital’s administration has contested the state government’s decision to seal the facility, leading to a hearing before the division bench comprising Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Manish Kumar on Wednesday.

The hospital’s license was suspended on September 17, and the facility was sealed after a woman who had been admitted for a minor operation died on September 14. Her husband alleges that her death resulted from an anaesthesia overdose.

The hospital was under the management of a trust led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. During Wednesday’s court session, the judges asked for more information about the investigation into the patient’s death.

Rahul Shukla, the additional chief standing counsel representing the state government, informed the court that surgeries were being performed at the hospital despite the facility lacking the necessary licence.

The court instructed the government’s counsel to obtain information from the state regarding the timeline for completing the patient’s death investigation. The case has been scheduled for the next hearing on October 3.

Meanwhile, in Amethi, Congress leader Deepak Singh and hospital employees held separate protests against the suspension of the hospital’s licence.

