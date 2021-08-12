Security forces recover huge cache of arms in Kashmir’s Tangdhar

Security forces on Thursday claimed to have recovered huge cache of arms in north Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector, and prevented the smuggling of weapons.

Police said they recovered the cache of arms and ammunition, which included 15 hand grenades, during a joint operation with the army.

A police spokesman said that operation was launched after they received a specific input at Hajitra,Tadd village, along the Line of Control.

“The operation led to the recovery of 15 grenades, three detonators, five pistols with ammunition and one packet of heroin marked 999. The operation prevented smuggling of war-like stores and narcotics,” the spokesman said.