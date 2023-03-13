Security forces seize explosives, pistols from LeT’s Anantnag hideout

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Monday seized a large number of arms and ammunition including explosives in a raid at a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hideout in Anantnag district, police said. A hideout raided by a joint team of security forces was the second one to be busted in Jammu and Kashmir in 24 hours (HT File Photo/Waseem Andrabi)

This is the second hideout raided by security forces in 24 hours. On Sunday, police seized firearms from Hangankote village in Kupwara district.

“Police along with Army (1RR) launched a cordon and search operation during the intervening night of 12th-13th of March 2023 in Rakh Momin Dangi area Bijbehara of Anantnag,” a statement by the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

“During the search operation, the joint team busted a hideout of proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 5 IEDs (improvised explosive devices) (programmed timer devices) and RCIEDs (Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices), six detonators, three pistols, five pistol magazines, 124 (09mm) rounds, four remote controls and 13 batteries. All the recovered materials have been taken into custody.”